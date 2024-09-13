More than 500 customers have taken advantage of a new ticket type which allows flexible travellers the opportunity to save up to 50 per cent on tickets from Chesterfield to London.

The Secret Fare, which was launched in partnership with Seatfrog earlier this year, offers a unique opportunity for those who are flexible with their travel times to secure the best possible fare.

It means customers can travel with EMR between Chesterfield and London for as little as £16.

Customers can book their Secret Fare ticket from when services open for reservation - which is usually around three months before and up until two days before the journey.

Customers can use Seatfrog's app or head to the Secret Fare webpage here.

They enter their chosen journey and travel date, before selecting a time window (morning, afternoon or evening).

Seatfrog will email them their discounted ticket with their booked time 24 hours before they depart, so they’ll know when they’ll be travelling in plenty of time.

Philippa Creswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “Secret Fare is all about making it even easier to find a great fare and so far more than 500 of our customers have taken advantage.

“It's perfect for those with flexible schedules. Whether you're planning a spontaneous getaway or looking for a budget-friendly way to visit family and friends, Secret Fare provides a simple, efficient way to travel.”

A list of other secret fare journeys can be found below:

Sheffield <> St Pancras from £16. Nottingham <> St Pancras from £12. Derby <> St Pancras from £12. Liverpool <> Sheffield from £4. Liverpool <> Nottingham from £10. Nottingham <> Norwich from £16.