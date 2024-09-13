Police make three arrests in Derbyshire town for series of offences – including drugs, weapons and theft of a mobility scooter from a vulnerable person
Officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol earlier this week, when they spotted a suspected drug deal taking place.
A team spokesperson said: “Prompt action and local knowledge resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.
“The team did not stop there, and another person was arrested from Bolsover on suspicion of the theft of a mobility scooter from a vulnerable person, along with other theft and traffic offences.”