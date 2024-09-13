Police hunt Chesterfield man over possession of weapons and threats to kill allegations

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for help finding a Chesterfield man they want to speak to over possession of weapons and threats to kill allegations.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate 36-year-old Scott Prince who lives in Chesterfield – but has links across Derbyshire.

If you see Prince, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*513387:

