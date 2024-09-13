Police hunt Chesterfield man over possession of weapons and threats to kill allegations

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 13th Sep 2024
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 07:37 BST

Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for help finding a Chesterfield man they want to speak to over possession of weapons and threats to kill allegations.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate 36-year-old Scott Prince who lives in Chesterfield – but has links across Derbyshire.

If you see Prince, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*513387:

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101
  • You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
