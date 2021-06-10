Highways England reopen lanes on M1 in Derbyshire following broken down vehicle

Highways England confirmed recovery workers have now removed the vehicle that was causing delays to drivers.

One lane of the motorway was temporarily closed until traffic officers arrived.

But all lanes on the M1 Southbound between J28 and J29 are now reopen.

Road management work is in operation near Junction 29A this morning and is expected to clear by 12:15pm.