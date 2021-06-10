Broken down car causing delays on M1 in Derbyshire

Drivers face delays on the M1

Highways England is reporting that a vehicle has broken down on the The M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28 this morning.

One lane of the motorway has been closed to traffic to allow repairs to the vehicle and delays are expected until between 9am and 9.15am