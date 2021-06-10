Broken down car causing delays on M1 in Derbyshire
A broken down car is causing delays for drivers in Derbyshire this morning.
Highways England is reporting that a vehicle has broken down on the The M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28 this morning.
One lane of the motorway has been closed to traffic to allow repairs to the vehicle and delays are expected until between 9am and 9.15am
Road management work is also in operation near Junction 29A this morning, with normal traffic conditions expected between 10am and 10:15am.