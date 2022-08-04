Emergency repairs are currently underway on both sides of the A619 Worksop Road in Clowne, at the junction with the A618.
Temporary traffic lights have been put in place, and traffic is currently moving very slowly in the area.
Drivers travelling between Chesterfield and Worksop should expect delays – and there has been no indication as to when the repairs will be finished.