On Thursday, August 4, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the M1 when their automatic number plate recognition system identified a HGV on cloned plates.

The truck was sighted on the southbound carriageway at Tibshelf, and with assistance from their Nottinghamshire counterparts, was safely stopped at J24. The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

The occupants of this HGV were able to evade DRPU officers.

As they were detaining these individuals, a second lorry with cloned plates passed the DRPU.

The vehicle was followed onto the A42, where the driver decided to drive into oncoming traffic in an effort to escape from officers.