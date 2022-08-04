Police urge parents to keep their children away from ‘exceptionally dangerous’ Derbyshire factory

Parents in a Derbyshire town have been warned by police to stop their children from accessing an ‘exceptionally dangerous’ and derelict factory.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:12 am
The Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team have received an increasing number of reports regarding young people accessing the abandoned Volcrepe site in the town – a series of derelict buildings which were once part of the Old Woods Mill.

An SNT spokesperson said: “This site is exceptionally dangerous, We ask parents to make sure that their children and young people stay away from the location at all times – but particularly during the holidays and in nice weather when the temptations are greatest.”

Officers said the derelict site is incredibly dangerous.

Officers warned that those accessing the site could be exposed to a number of unseen dangers – including unsafe structures, chemicals and asbestos, falling roof tiles and hanging cables.

Trespassers can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101.