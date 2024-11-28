Parking will be free again this year on every Saturday in December in all High Peak Borough Council car parks to support shoppers and businesses in the busy build-up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is offering free parking in its pay and display car parks on Saturdays 7, 14, 21 and 28 December to encourage people to support local businesses and shop local.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: "We know free parking is always welcomed by our residents and visitors and gives our businesses and seasonal events a boost.

“I'm delighted to announce we'll be providing this again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking will be free on council car parks on Saturdays in December.

"The High Peak has a wealth of shops, restaurants and attractions.

“We hope the free parking will encourage more people to make our borough their first choice for buying gifts and treats and socialising with family and friends this year."

Whilst parking is free, other regulations, such as duration of stay will apply.