Free festive parking for High Peak shoppers and businesses

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Parking will be free again this year on every Saturday in December in all High Peak Borough Council car parks to support shoppers and businesses in the busy build-up to Christmas.

The council is offering free parking in its pay and display car parks on Saturdays 7, 14, 21 and 28 December to encourage people to support local businesses and shop local.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: "We know free parking is always welcomed by our residents and visitors and gives our businesses and seasonal events a boost.

“I'm delighted to announce we'll be providing this again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Parking will be free on council car parks on Saturdays in December.Parking will be free on council car parks on Saturdays in December.
Parking will be free on council car parks on Saturdays in December.

"The High Peak has a wealth of shops, restaurants and attractions.

“We hope the free parking will encourage more people to make our borough their first choice for buying gifts and treats and socialising with family and friends this year."

Whilst parking is free, other regulations, such as duration of stay will apply.

Related topics:ParkingHigh PeakHigh Peak Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice