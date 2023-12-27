Flooding hits popular bus route as weather warnings issued across Derbyshire

A popular bus route which links Matlock and Ashbourne is currently affected by flooding.

Hulleys of Baslow have announced that the number 110 service is not serving Bradbourne this morning (December 27) due to flooding. The rest of the bus route, which runs between Matlock and Ashbourne, is currently not affected.

This comes after Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall today. The weather warning, which came into force at 3am this morning and continues until 6pm this evening, says that heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption to travel and a risk of flooding.