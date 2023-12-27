Flood warning issued for Derbyshire as county lashed again by heavy rain
The weather warning, which came into force at 3am this morning and continues until 6pm this evening, says that heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption to travel and a risk of flooding.
The Met Office says spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
They add there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings as well as a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. The yellow weather warning comes just months after parts of Derbyshire where left underwater after flooding caused by Storm Babet.
There are currently 19 flood alerts – meaning that flooding is possible – across Derbyshire.
These include on the Lower Derwent at Matlock, Belper and Darley Dale, as well as the River Amber in Oakerthorpe and South Wingfield.
The alerts, issued by the Environment Agency, advise avoiding using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and planning driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.