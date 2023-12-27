Flood warning issued for Derbyshire as county lashed again by heavy rain

The Met Office is warning of potential flooding and travel disruption in Derbyshire after issuing a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weather warning, which came into force at 3am this morning and continues until 6pm this evening, says that heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption to travel and a risk of flooding.

The Met Office says spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They add there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings as well as a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. The yellow weather warning comes just months after parts of Derbyshire where left underwater after flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Flood water on Dunston Road, at Sheepbridge, Chesterfield

There are currently 19 flood alerts – meaning that flooding is possible – across Derbyshire.

These include on the Lower Derwent at Matlock, Belper and Darley Dale, as well as the River Amber in Oakerthorpe and South Wingfield.