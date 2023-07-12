Five bus routes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Peak District set for boost after fresh injection of funding

Five more bus routes across the county will run additional services, following investment by Derbyshire County Council and the Government.

The following services will change from 23 July:

218 – Bakewell to Sheffield

A number of routes across Derbyshire will benefit from investment.

There will be extra Monday to Saturday evening journeys at 7.40pm and 9.40pm from Sheffield, and 8.40pm and 10.40pm from Bakewell. There will also be extra Sunday morning journeys at 8.45am from Bakewell and 7.50am from Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comet – Derby, Little Eaton, Ripley, Alfreton, Clay Cross and Chesterfield

There will be a new hourly Sunday service from Derby between 8.15am and 7.05pm and from Chesterfield between 9.25am and 8.20pm.

Sixes 6.1 – Derby, Belper, Wirksworth, Matlock, Bakewell

There will be much later last journeys Monday to Saturday. The last Bakewell to Derby journey will leave at 9.35pm – the last journey is currently at 4.35pm. The last Derby to Bakewell journey will leave at 10.15pm, rather than departing at 4.50pm.

Villager 1 – Derby, Royal Derby Hospital, Etwall, Hatton, Burton-on-Trent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two new round journeys on a Sunday at 6.40am and 6.15pm from Derby to Burton. Currently, the first bus leaves at 7.40am and there is gap of over two hours between 5.05pm and 7.15pm.

This earlier journey enables connections to Royal Derby Hospital for staff shift changeovers from other early morning services arriving from Derbyshire.

There will be an extension to the existing 185 service to include the Harpur Hill area from July 24. The service will be rebranded as the Buxton Buzz. It will provide a half hourly cross town Buxton service until 7.30pm from Monday to Friday and hourly on a Saturday. This includes links to the Devonshire Hospital and the southern area of the town where there are several large-scale residential developments taking place.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “The improvements to bus services across Derbyshire continues with these positive additions to already well-used services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is great news for anyone who relies on the bus to get around, and we hope this will help to make bus travel attractive to those who have yet to give it a go.

“These improvements are part of our wider £47 million Bus Service Improvement Plan for Derbyshire and these new services follow on from the service extensions we’ve already announced elsewhere in the county.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Derbyshire County Council with £47 million to boost its bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad