Derbyshire drink driver crashed into two cars after being told his wife was cheating

A heartbroken drink driver crashed into two cars after being told his wife of 20 years was having an affair, a court heard.
By Ben McVay
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

Rafal Bukowski, 38, was at a party when he received a phone call delivering the bad news and decided to get behind the wheel, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley described how on May 5 police were called to Main Road, Leabrooks, after reports of a road traffic collision.

She said: “An Audi driven by this defendant collided with two other vehicles which were unattended.”

Rafal Bukowski, 38, was at a party when he received a phone call delivering the bad news. Picture: Andrew RoeRafal Bukowski, 38, was at a party when he received a phone call delivering the bad news. Picture: Andrew Roe
Rafal Bukowski, 38, was at a party when he received a phone call delivering the bad news. Picture: Andrew Roe
Ms Bickley said the owner of a Ford Fiesta was at home at around 9pm when she heard a “loud screech followed by several bangs”.

She said: “She looked outside and saw an Audi in the middle of the road – her Ford Fiesta was now up on the kerb, not where she had left it parked.

"Her vehicle was damaged to the point of no repair.”

Another car on the street, a Vauxhall Astra, was left with a crack along its bumper. Its owner spoke with Bukowski, who smelled of alcohol.

After failing a roadside breath test and being taken to hospital the defendant gave another sample in custody of 95 microgams of alcohol at 3.20am – more than twice over the limit.

Bukowski’s solicitor Annis Rowlands said her client had planned to get a lift home that night until he received the “upsetting news”.

The defendant, of Raven Close, Riddings, admitted drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 24 months, handed a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and a £199 fine.