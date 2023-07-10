Reece Drabble, 27, left his victims with life-long injuries during the crash at Chesterfield’s Batch House pub on Sheffield Road on August 5 last year.

CCTV played to Chesterfield Magistrates Court showed Drabble zooming to overtake another car on Sheffield Road moments before – losing control on loose stone chippings put down the previous evening.

His silver VW Polo can be seen careering on two wheels straight into a table of seated people outside – with one victim taking the full force of the collision.

Staff were praised for their swift response after a car crashed into the rear wall of The Batch House in Chesterfield and left six people injured.

His injuries included multiple breaks to his pelvis, a blood clot to his hip and a fracture at the base of his spine – which required two weeks of inpatient treatment and Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley said although the speed limit on Sheffield Road was 30mph, warning signs with an advisory speed limit of 20mph were in place due to the unstable surface.

A collision investigation report found Drabble’s speed to be between 40mph-44mph.

The driver Drabble overtook before the crash described him “just flooring it” and “spraying” her Toyota Yaris with stone chippings as he passed before losing control and “colliding heavily” with seated pub-goers.

Emergency services attend the incident at Whittington Moor.

One of Drabble’s victims was with her partner and a group of friends.

Reading from her statement, Ms Bickley said: “She heard a loud screech and saw a car coming towards her – the next thing she could remember was waking up on the floor.”

Magistrates heard the woman suffered a 20cm cut to her thigh which became infected by debris, a bruised spleen and multiple other cuts.

The Whittington Moor venue where the incident occured

Her partner described seeing the car’s “front bumper” coming towards him, pushing some mesh fencing with before waking up trapped by the legs.

Another man who was hit had no memory of the accident at all, having been left with memory loss when his skull was fractured.

He also sustained a broken femur and fibula.

During a police interview Drabble’s only memory of the accident was waking up behind the car’s driver's seat.

His solicitor Steve Brint said trainee engineer Drabble, who had no previous convictions, was “the first to accept” the “devastating effect” of his actions.

He added: “He himself was cut out of vehicle and was so traumatised that he could not leave his house for two weeks afterwards.

"He went back to work – now all he does is get up, go to work and go home. He has isolated himself away from family and friends.”

Drabble, of Hillman Drive, Inkersall, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

A magistrate told him: “Your driving fell well-short of what is required of a reasonable driver.

"Considering the seriousness and he injuries and considering the collision and circumstances we feel our sentencing options are not sufficient.”