Michael Pick, 21, targeted both girls while they were with friends around Chesterfield – grabbing breasts and leaving “love bites”. Jailing him, a judge told Pick he posed “a high risk of harm to female children” and it seemed there were “no boundaries” to prevent him offending again.

Derby Crown Court heard Pick had a conviction for a previous sexual assault on an under-aged girl when he was aged 15 - when he followed a girl aged 15 into a public toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In two further attacks – on April 26, 2021 and June 4 last year – Pick grabbed one of the girls’ breasts and forced love bites on another while she was sitting in a park with friends.

Michael Pick, 21, targeted both girls while they were with friends around Chesterfield

During the second attack Pick showed his victim he was carrying a carpet knife, which “disturbed her”.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told Pick a probation officer had concluded the youth posed a “high risk of harm to female children aged 12 to 16”.

He said: “You have no regard for court orders or the fact that you were on bail – there are no boundaries it seems that can prevent you from offending further. You lack any insight into your offending – often you are putting the blame on the victims in this case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a previous sexual assault on a female, Pick had other convictions for battery, theft, criminal damage, public order and breaches of a restraining order.

The defendant, of Holland Road, Old Whittington, admitted sexual assault on a female, inciting an under-aged girl to engage in sexual activity and possessing a knife in a public place.