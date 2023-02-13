News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters called to busy Peak District beauty spot as car bursts into flames

Fire crews extinguished a car that had burst into flames close to a popular Peak Distict destination.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Shortly after 4.35pm on Saturday, February 11, firefighters from Hathersage were deployed to the scene of a vehicle fire on the A57, near Ladybower Reservoir, in Bamford.

When they arrived, the vehicle was already well alight – with flames engulfing the front half of the car.

The vehicle fire occurred close to the Ladybower Inn.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

