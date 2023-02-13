Firefighters called to busy Peak District beauty spot as car bursts into flames
Fire crews extinguished a car that had burst into flames close to a popular Peak Distict destination.
Shortly after 4.35pm on Saturday, February 11, firefighters from Hathersage were deployed to the scene of a vehicle fire on the A57, near Ladybower Reservoir, in Bamford.
When they arrived, the vehicle was already well alight – with flames engulfing the front half of the car.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.