Police arrest man after officer was head-butted during incident in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man was arrested and charged after an incident during which an officer was head-butted.

By Tom Hardwick
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to attend an incident on Lime Street, Ilkeston, just before 12.45am on Wednesday, February 8.

One of the officers who attended was head-butted as a man was arrested at the scene.

Liam Davies, of Walnut Close in Ilkeston, was charged with assault of an emergency worker.

Davies was taken into custody and subsequently charged.
The 34-year-old has been released on bail and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 22.