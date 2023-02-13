Police arrest man after officer was head-butted during incident in Derbyshire town
A Derbyshire man was arrested and charged after an incident during which an officer was head-butted.
Derbyshire Police were called to attend an incident on Lime Street, Ilkeston, just before 12.45am on Wednesday, February 8.
One of the officers who attended was head-butted as a man was arrested at the scene.
Liam Davies, of Walnut Close in Ilkeston, was charged with assault of an emergency worker.
The 34-year-old has been released on bail and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 22.