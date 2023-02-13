Police arrest man after officer was head-butted during incident in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police were called to attend an incident on Lime Street, Ilkeston, just before 12.45am on Wednesday, February 8.

One of the officers who attended was head-butted as a man was arrested at the scene.

Liam Davies, of Walnut Close in Ilkeston, was charged with assault of an emergency worker.

Davies was taken into custody and subsequently charged.