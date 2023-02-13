News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after two men hospitalised with serious injuries following crash on major Derbyshire A-road

Officers have urged witnesses to come forward after two men were seriously injured in a crash on a Derbyshire A-road.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The incident occurred at around 12.20am on Friday, February 10, when a Range Rover SVR travelling on the A38 southbound exit road towards Somercotes left the carriageway and crashed in a wooded area.

Two men in the vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where they remain.

Officers wish to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A38 between the Somercotes junction and the M1 at the time of the incident, and those with any information or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to contact the police.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000085415:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.