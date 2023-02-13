Police appeal after two men hospitalised with serious injuries following crash on major Derbyshire A-road
Officers have urged witnesses to come forward after two men were seriously injured in a crash on a Derbyshire A-road.
The incident occurred at around 12.20am on Friday, February 10, when a Range Rover SVR travelling on the A38 southbound exit road towards Somercotes left the carriageway and crashed in a wooded area.
Two men in the vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where they remain.
Officers wish to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A38 between the Somercotes junction and the M1 at the time of the incident, and those with any information or dashcam footage.
READ THIS: Derbyshire man jailed after unprovoked attack left victim in coma – needing half his skull removed
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000085415:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.