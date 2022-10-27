A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Quick actions by crews prevented the fire spreading to nearby houses and vehicles. The stop message was received at 7.49pm. The incident has been left with Derbyshire Police.”

A Derbyshire Police Spokesperson added: “Officers were called by colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue to reports of a car on fire in Portland Street, New Houghton, at around 7pm on October 25. At the scene a Land Rover Freelander was found to have been badly damaged in the fire and enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the blaze.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police with reference 22000623847.