Offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper and Ilkeston - in court

Beck Martin, 28, of Birchen Holme, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 18 weeks. Banned from driving for 30 months.

Hicabi Coskun, 37, Station Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Belinda Skinner, 59, of Garrett Green, Danesmoor: Guilty of failing to

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Jennifer Bywater, 57, of Ashbourne Road, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed

exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 47 miles per hour and driving uninsured. Handed £1,189 fine, £119 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Anna Brunt, 28, of Kilbourne Road, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed

exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 39 miles per hour and driving uninsured. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Dale Ruddy, 38, of Flamstead Crescent, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Wayne Durrance, 44, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall: Guilty of assaulting an emergency worker. Case adjourned.

Donna Jeffery, 55, of Blackburn Place, Ilkeston: Guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, committing a further offence while subject of a conditional discharge order and failing to surrender to custody. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, £128 victim and £85 court costs.

Andrew Allen, 56, of Green Street, Old Whittington: Guilty of carrying an unsecured load. Handed £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £175 court costs.

Craig Haynes, 37, of Poolsbrook Road, Duckmanton: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

David Rigley, 29, of Windermere Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £337 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £175 court costs and six penalty points.

Julie Longdon, 55, of Turton Close, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Ryan Atter, 28, of Manners Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20 hours unpaid work and £60 court costs.

Kyle White, 31, of Holme Hall Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £120 fine and £60 court costs.

Lynsey Kelly, 44, of Cauldron Drive, Holme Hall: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 court costs.

Shanice Smith, 29, of Kirkstone Road, Dunston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12