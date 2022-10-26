Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch appeared at Derby Crown Court this morning – denying all charges against them including murder, causing or allowing a child to die, causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm and cruelty to a person under 16.

The pair are accused of murdering 10-month-old Jacob Crouch on December 30, 2020 – with other charges relating to a period between February 17, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

Crouch, 38, of Donisthorpe Lane, Swadlincote, appeared via videolink from HMP Nottingham, bearded and wearing a grey t-shirt and bracelets. Barton, 32, of Ray Street, Heanor, was present in court.

Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch appeared at Derby Crown Court

Gemma Barton denied allowing a child to die – specifically by failing to protect 10-month-old Jacob from rib fractures caused by the “unlawful acts” of Craig Crouch.

Both defendants denied cruelty to a person under 16 – a different child. The court heard this charge related to the child being made to “stand in a corner”, “damaging toys” and “smacking” them to the back of the legs. Barton and Crouch both pleaded not guilty to wilfully assaulting Jacob Crouch, causing unnecessary suffering.

They were arrested on January 2021 – after paramedics called to reports that baby Jacob Crouch was critically ill at a house in Foxley Chase, Linton, at 7.15am on December 30, 2020. The 10-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad