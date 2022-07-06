Derbyshire mother and stepfather charged with murder after death of 10-month-old baby

The East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports that 10-month-old Jacob Crouch was critically ill at a house in Linton, near Swadlincote, at 7.15am on December 30 2020.

The boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, and stepfather, Craig Crouch, were both arrested on January 5 2021 on suspicion of his murder. Both were bailed while enquiries continued into the incident.

The pair were charged with the alleged murder of Jacob today (Wednesday, July 6).