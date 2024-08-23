Fallen tree blocks road outside Chesterfield in both directions – as Storm Lilian brings strong winds

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road outside Chesterfield is blocked in both directions after a tree fell onto the route – amid strong winds from Storm Lilian.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a tree has fallen onto Cemetery Lane in Staveley.

The route is currently blocked in both directions, between Inkersall Road and the A6192 Fan Road.

READ THIS: Rail passengers from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Dronfield and Ilkeston warned of disruption amid Storm Lilian

This story will be updated with any further developments.

Related topics:ChesterfieldRail passengersIlkeston

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.