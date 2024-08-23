Fallen tree blocks road outside Chesterfield in both directions – as Storm Lilian brings strong winds
A road outside Chesterfield is blocked in both directions after a tree fell onto the route – amid strong winds from Storm Lilian.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a tree has fallen onto Cemetery Lane in Staveley.
The route is currently blocked in both directions, between Inkersall Road and the A6192 Fan Road.
This story will be updated with any further developments.
