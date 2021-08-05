Fallen tree blocks part of major road in Chesterfield village

The fallen tree pictured blocking part of Chesterfield Road at the junction with Staveley Road

A large part of a tree fell on Chesterfield Road, at the junction with Staveley Road, in Duckmanton and photographs showed it blocking the left hand lane towards Arkwright Town.

The incident was reported to the Derbyshire Times at around 7.20am this morning (August 5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further details are not yet known.