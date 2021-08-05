Fallen tree blocks part of major road in Chesterfield village

Part of a major road through a suburb of Chesterfield was blocked this morning due to a fallen tree.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:21 am
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:37 am
The fallen tree pictured blocking part of Chesterfield Road at the junction with Staveley Road

A large part of a tree fell on Chesterfield Road, at the junction with Staveley Road, in Duckmanton and photographs showed it blocking the left hand lane towards Arkwright Town.

The incident was reported to the Derbyshire Times at around 7.20am this morning (August 5).

Further details are not yet known.

It is believed that the incident was cleared as of 9.30am and traffic is running freely.

Chesterfield