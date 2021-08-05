Fallen tree blocks part of major road in Chesterfield village
Part of a major road through a suburb of Chesterfield was blocked this morning due to a fallen tree.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:21 am
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:37 am
A large part of a tree fell on Chesterfield Road, at the junction with Staveley Road, in Duckmanton and photographs showed it blocking the left hand lane towards Arkwright Town.
The incident was reported to the Derbyshire Times at around 7.20am this morning (August 5).
Further details are not yet known.
It is believed that the incident was cleared as of 9.30am and traffic is running freely.