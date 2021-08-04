Derbyshire police issue warning to drivers with heavy rain forecast

Slow moving thundery downpours are expected to hit the county later this week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow ‘be aware’ alert which will be valid between 10am on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

Posting on Twitter, officers from Derbyshire’s Roads Policing Unit urged motorists to keep safe after a driver crashed in wet conditions on the M1 Southbound near Junction 30 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire RPU posted this picture on Twitter as they issued a safety warning to drivers

They said: “Please slow down and take care on the roads. You don't want to end up like the driver of this BMW did yesterday on the M1.

"Hit surface water and car takes him on an unexpected off road adventure to the crash barrier. No injuries. #DriveToArrive.”

The Met Office has warned motorists to expect spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.