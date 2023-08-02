Last month, Stagecoach launched a hop on, hop off open top bus route through Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The Peak Sightseer stops at Chatsworth House, Baslow, Bakewell, Ashford-in-the-Water and Pilsley. It also calls at Calver, allowing passengers to disembark and walk to Curbar Edge, as well as Hassop Station – ideal for those heading to the Monsal Trail.

Connecting services from Chesterfield Station to Chatsworth House are available, which will stop at Cavendish Street, New Beetwell Street and Brookfield School before entering the National Park.

Passengers will be able to get the bus directly from Chesterfield Station to the likes of Baslow and Bakewell. Credit: iD8 Photography/ Mark Harvey

The Peak Sightseer will run every 30 minutes daily until September 30, and then the service will only operate on weekends from October 1 until December 24. A full loop on the Peak Sightseer takes approximately 60 minutes.

Tickets are available to buy on the bus, with an adult day ticket costing just £6. Group tickets are also available for £15, with a £5 discount on offer to Chatsworth visitors with a ticket to the house.

The Breezer Hope Valley Service, run by Hulleys of Baslow, is another open top bus route across the Peak District during the summer months.

It will operate over weekends and bank holidays, and seven days a week during the school summer holidays (July 22 to September 3).

The Peak Sightseer runs between a number of popular Peak District tourist attractions.

The Breezer starts at Baslow Nether End and then travels to Calver, Grindleford, Longshaw, Hathersage and Hope – before ending in Castleton.

At Baslow the bus connects with the 170 service from Chesterfield, and at Hope, it connects with Hope Valley line trains between Manchester and Sheffield.

The service will run hourly, with the first bus leaving Baslow at 9.20am and Castleton at 9.45am. The last bus leaves Baslow at 5.35pm and Castleton at 6.00pm.

This service will cost £2 each way. Passengers can also take advantage of a Derbyshire Wayfarer ticket, which is £6 for children and £8 for adults, and includes all Derbyshire bus services for the day.

CrossCountry has also partnered with Derbyshire County Council (DCC), East Midlands Railway (EMR) and bus operator Hulleys of Baslow to extend Chesterfield’s 170/A bus service between Chesterfield and Bakewell.

The extended service, which launched on July 21, will link visitors to the Peak District directly from Chesterfield Station seven days a week, all year round.

The extended service is being promoted by CrossCountry and EMR, with Hulleys offering a 25% discount on bus fares for passengers with valid rail tickets to encourage more leisure travel to the Peak District directly from Chesterfield Station.

The Trentbarton Sixes 6.1 route, which runs between Derby, Belper, Wirksworth, Matlock and Bakewell, has benefited from increased services after an injection of funding.