Chesterfield Children's Festival is a big hit with families supporting debut event

Families turned out in force to make the new Chesterfield Children’s Festival a big hit.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Jul 2023, 21:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 21:08 BST

The two-day event was organised by Junction Arts whose project co-ordinator Jenna Burton said: “Wow, what an amazing weekend! It was great to see so many families turn out. Thousands of people came along to Queen’s Park to have fun with family and friends.

"It was a celebration of childhood and imagination with a host of free activities for families to enjoy and take part in. Visitors enjoyed impressive live performances including a brass band, a string quartet, a comedy club, theatre shows, Chinese music and daring circus skills! Children of all ages participated in the various activities trying new things with our interactive art workshops, actual arcade games and silent disco walking tours.

“They also got to explore The Garden of Imagination a newly commissioned artwork for the festival, which took the form of a child’s bedroom and had lots of interactive elements for them to play with, including sound sensors and fantasy characters.

New children's festival in Queens Park, Chesterfield, organised by Junction Arts. helping Paint a giraffe carried by Seb Mayer. New children's festival in Queens Park, Chesterfield, organised by Junction Arts. helping Paint a giraffe carried by Seb Mayer.
“The aim of the event was to create a welcoming space, where young people and their families could explore art, culture and creativity in an accessible way."

The weekend’s fun included tie-dye workshops, glitter station, face painting and clay workshops.

Jenna added: “I hope that everyone enjoyed it as much as we did and made lots of memories. We’d like to thank everyone who came along and created such a lovely atmosphere, we hope to see you all again next year!”

