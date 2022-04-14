East Midlands Railway are undertaking essential engineering work between Chesterfield and Derby on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17.

EMR Trains between Sheffield, Chesterfield and London St Pancras will be diverted and will not call at Derby.

CrossCountry trains, however, will take a slightly different diversion and call at Derby. Tickets for EMR trains will be valid on board CrossCountry services over this weekend, for those travelling between Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Travellers over the Easter weekend are being warned of possible disruption.

An EMR spokesperson said that services will be “extremely busy” over the weekend, and encouraged passengers to reserve a seat where possible.

Essential engineering work is also taking place between Derby and Matlock on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. All trains between Derby and Matlock have been cancelled, and will be replaced by buses.