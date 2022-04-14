EMR warn of Easter rail disruption in Chesterfield and Derbyshire with diversions, cancellations and ‘extremely busy’ services
EMR have warned passengers planning to travel in Derbyshire over the Easter weekend that some services have been cancelled – and others will be ‘extremely’ busy.
East Midlands Railway are undertaking essential engineering work between Chesterfield and Derby on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17.
EMR Trains between Sheffield, Chesterfield and London St Pancras will be diverted and will not call at Derby.
CrossCountry trains, however, will take a slightly different diversion and call at Derby. Tickets for EMR trains will be valid on board CrossCountry services over this weekend, for those travelling between Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield.
An EMR spokesperson said that services will be “extremely busy” over the weekend, and encouraged passengers to reserve a seat where possible.
Essential engineering work is also taking place between Derby and Matlock on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17. All trains between Derby and Matlock have been cancelled, and will be replaced by buses.
More information on planned engineering works by EMR can be found here.