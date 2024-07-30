Emergency services called to scene of incident on railway – impacting trains between Chesterfield and Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is a trespasser on the railway outside Sheffield Station. This is impacting trains between Chesterfield and Sheffield, on East Midlands Railway’s routes between Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich and London St Pancras/ Sheffield routes.
Emergency services and Network Rail are on site investigating the problem.
If you are travelling on the Intercity route between Chesterfield and Sheffield in both directions, services can run normally, but may be delayed by 60 minutes.If you are travelling on the Liverpool Lime Street/ Nottingham/ Norwich route between Chesterfield and Sheffield, services will be diverted and will not be calling at Sheffield.
READ THIS: Two former Derbyshire pubs could be turned into 16-bed bedsit and apartments after closing their doors for good following declining trade
Northern services between Nottingham and Leeds are also being impacted by this incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.