Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail passengers will face significant disruption travelling between Chesterfield and Sheffield today – as emergency services respond to an incident on the railway.

There is a trespasser on the railway outside Sheffield Station. This is impacting trains between Chesterfield and Sheffield, on East Midlands Railway’s routes between Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich and London St Pancras/ Sheffield routes.

Emergency services and Network Rail are on site investigating the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are travelling on the Intercity route between Chesterfield and Sheffield in both directions, services can run normally, but may be delayed by 60 minutes.If you are travelling on the Liverpool Lime Street/ Nottingham/ Norwich route between Chesterfield and Sheffield, services will be diverted and will not be calling at Sheffield.

Passengers in Derbyshire will face delays this afternoon.