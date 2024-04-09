Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision on the A608 Main Road in Morley at around 11.45am yesterday (Monday, April 8).

A force spokesperson said: “The crash involved a Fiat 500 and a Citroen C3 Picasso. A man in his 80s was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

