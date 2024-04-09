Elderly man hospitalised after crash involving Fiat 500 and Citroen on busy Derbyshire A-road
A man in his 80s was taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police were called to a collision on the A608 Main Road in Morley at around 11.45am yesterday (Monday, April 8).
A force spokesperson said: “The crash involved a Fiat 500 and a Citroen C3 Picasso. A man in his 80s was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
The road was closed while the incident was dealt with, but the route was reopened by 2.15pm.
