Police appeal after Derbyshire incident that saw woman attacked in alleyway
The incident occurred between 2.00am and 2.30am on Sunday, April 7 – when a woman was assaulted in an alleyway at Thorntree Lane, Derby.
Derbyshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as anyone who may have any information on the incident.
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*201359:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.