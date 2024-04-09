Police appeal after Derbyshire incident that saw woman attacked in alleyway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred between 2.00am and 2.30am on Sunday, April 7 – when a woman was assaulted in an alleyway at Thorntree Lane, Derby.

Derbyshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as anyone who may have any information on the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any witnesses were urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*201359:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101