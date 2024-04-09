Police appeal after Derbyshire incident that saw woman attacked in alleyway

Officers investigating an incident that saw a woman assaulted in Derbyshire are appealing for witnesses and information.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:28 BST
The incident occurred between 2.00am and 2.30am on Sunday, April 7 – when a woman was assaulted in an alleyway at Thorntree Lane, Derby.

Derbyshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as anyone who may have any information on the incident.

Any witnesses were urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*201359:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.