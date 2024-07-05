East Midlands Railway passengers warned of “significant disruption” this morning as points failure leads to major delays for passengers across Derbyshire
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has warned passengers that “significant disruption” is expected for the next few hours on a number of routes.
The lines impacted include Sheffield – London, Nottingham – Matlock and Newark Castle – Derby/Crewe.
A points failure at Sheet Stores junction is causing delays between East Midlands Parkway/Beeston and Derby.
A number of services are already delayed as a result, with the disruption adding between 60 and 150 minutes onto several journeys.
