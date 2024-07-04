Elderly woman hospitalised after Peugeot 108 crashes into shops in Derbyshire town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 11.50am on Tuesday, July 2, emergency services were called to an incident where a car had crashed into a building on St John Street in Ashbourne.
The road was blocked following the collision, which involved a Peugeot 108. Derbyshire Police confirmed that the driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital after the crash – but her injuries are not believed to be serious.
READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also deployed crews to the scene, to make sure the building was safe.
A spokesperson for the Ashbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team added that the incident “involved a small vehicle that collided with local shops in the town centre. Fortunately, everyone involved is safe.
“The road was temporarily blocked but was quickly reopened. Our thanks go to all the emergency services for their swift response.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.