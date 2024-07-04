Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in a Derbyshire town – which saw a car collide with shops.

At 11.50am on Tuesday, July 2, emergency services were called to an incident where a car had crashed into a building on St John Street in Ashbourne.

The road was blocked following the collision, which involved a Peugeot 108. Derbyshire Police confirmed that the driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital after the crash – but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

St John Street was closed for a period after the collision.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also deployed crews to the scene, to make sure the building was safe.

A spokesperson for the Ashbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team added that the incident “involved a small vehicle that collided with local shops in the town centre. Fortunately, everyone involved is safe.