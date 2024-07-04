Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby
Liam Turner, 28, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs and £200 fine.
Clare Glover, 65, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield: Plea changed to guilty for the harassment of Toby Perkins MP. Case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
John Cooper, of Ford Avenue, Loscoe: Guilty failing to remove fliers from property, having been served with an abatement notice under the Environmental Protection Act. Handed £3,219 fine, £321 victim surcharge and £3,500 costs.
Christopher Millard, 64, of Mount Pleasant, Ripley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.
Christina Sweeney, 37, of Hawthorne Avenue, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £300 costs.
Sean Thomas, 39, of Brookhouse Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £300 costs.
Jessica Fairey, 24, of Church Street, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Staffordshire bull terrier Bella by failing to address poor bodily condition and ill health. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Waclaw Burkacka, 55, of Heanor Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
James Hill, 45, of Birchwood Lane, South Normanton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit – namely having capital in excess of the permitted limit. Handed 60 hours unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Marie Johnson, 39, of Birchwood Lane, South Normanton, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit – namely having capital in excess of the permitted limit. Handed 90 hours unpaid work, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Jacob Arnold, 27, of Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Roman Balog, 52, of Dairy House Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Jordan Barker, 24, of Frecheville Street, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £149 fine, £59 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Spencer Barnes, 50, of Willowside Green, Spondon: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £87 fine, £35 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Spartaks Berezowskis, 19, of Reeves Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Claire Bestwick, 45, of Strutts Close, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Samantha Bradshaw, 43, of Foss Road, Hilton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 87 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £143 fine, £57 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Luke Bramhall, 34, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £150 fine and £60 costs.
Bailie Henson, 19, of Chapman Lane, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Operations period (12 months) of four-month suspended sentence extended to 18 months. Handed £120 fine and £60 costs.
Daniel McAllister, 19, of The Croft, South Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 11-week curfew. Unpaid work requirement extended by three months.
Kris McCutcheon, 38, of Crossley Street, Ripley: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £192 fine and £60 costs.
Jack Seal, 23, of Days Lane, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Operations period (18 months) of 16-week suspended sentence extended to 21 months.
Eleonor Bonciu, 55, of Hollin Hill Road, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 69 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £99 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £200 costs.
Jamie Lawson, 46, of Blackrocks Avenue, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £60 fine.
Ben Smith, 24, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs and £300 fine.
Kendall Norman, 27, of Blackwell Avenue, Cotmanhay: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs and £300 fine. Handed 10 additional hours of unpaid work.
Jason Horner, 37, of Hartington Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. No action taken.
Blaze White, 33, of Elms Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with requirements of a community order. Handed 16-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Steven Brown, 38, of Magee Court, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 costs and £60 fine.