Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire teenager caught in a love triangle was “consumed” by jealousy before he shook and killed a four-month-old baby, a trial has heard.

Carl Alesbrook, just 16 at the time, is alleged to have shaken Elijah Shemwell on at least three occasions prior to his death on January 5, 2022.

Alesbrook, now 19, who denies murder, was in a relationship and living on a part-time basis with Elijah’s mother India Shemwell, who was 21 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurors have heard how India Shemwell, though sexually active and living with Alsebrook, remained “emotionally and sexually involved” with the baby’s father Lee Varney - causing tensions between her and the defendant.

Carl Alesbrook, just 16 at the time, is alleged to have shaken Elijah Shemwell on at least three occasions prior to his death on January 5, 2022.

As the defendant, dressed in a white shirt, gave evidence at Derby Crown Court today (Tuesday) Vanessa Marshall KC, prosecuting, told him: “You loved India and wanted to impress her and wanted to play happy families and it all got too much for you, didn’t it.

"Particularly when Lee continued to be in her (Shemwell’s) life, jealousy consumed you. You were jealous.” "Jealous of what?”, replied Alesbrook.

Ms Marshall said: “Because you were seeing your girlfriend and she still loved him (Lee Varney) didn’t she. As time went on it consumed you that India was still sleeping with Lee didn’t it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I suggest to you that when you were under pressure and confronted with a baby that was repeatedly crying despite your efforts to console him you resorted to the only tactic you discovered could stop the baby crying and that was shaking him, Mr Alesbrook. You shook him on at least two occasions, one of which killed him didn’t you.”

"No”, replied the defendant.

The court how Alesbook’s mother had said in her evidence that her son lacked the maturity to care for a baby at the age of 16.

Ms Marshall told Alesbrook “The fact is you need experience and maturity to walk away when you’re beginning to lose your patience with a crying baby but you have neither the experience nor the maturity to just walk away, do you.”

During Alesbrook’s on-going trial the jury has been shown footage taken by India Shemwell on January 1 showing the baby limp and unresponsive with a large bruise on his cheek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around two hours before the footage was taken, the trial heard, Alebrook had called Shemwell out of the shower as the baby was unwell.

On the witness stand today Alesbrook denied having “shaken” Eli, or having “done anything to harm him without meaning to”.

When asked about his concerns for Elijah’s condition by defence barrister Mark Heywood KC, Alesbrook said he was “quite concerned to be fair”.

Elijah died of a “catastrophic” brain injury in hospital three days after paramedics were called to his Belper home on January 2 when the infant went into cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The baby is said to have suffered abuse by shaking on at least two occasions – one on January 2 which proved fatal.

The court heard how on January 2 Alebrook helped Shemwell do CPR on Elijah while they waited for emergency services to treat the baby, who was in cardiac arrest.

After Elijah had been taken to hospital, Alesbrook, “high” on cannabis at the time, texted his mother that he was “absolutely f****d” and that “Indi’s gone hospital with the littlest kid”

Providing an explanation, he told the court “I was distressed and tired” and “I was shocked by what I had had to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another text Alesbrook was warned by Shemwell of police suspicions about Elijah’s condition, to which he said he would “take the blame”.

Defence barrister Mr Heywood said: “Did it cross your mind they (police) might have been charging her (Shemwell) with murder and you might have been taking the blame for an unlawful killing?”

"No”, replied the defendant.

Questioning Alesbrook about his feelings towards Elijah’s father Lee Varney, Mr Heywood read a number of texts to the defendant which he had sent to Shemwell.

They included one in which Alesbrook said “if I see him I promise to break his nose” and “the guy does realise I will probably smack him right?” Mr Heywood asked Alebrook, “would you have smacked him or broken his nose?” “Probably not, no,” replied Alesbrook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard on December 27 in a message to Shemwell Alesbrook wrote “Eli being a c***”. However when asked about this the defendant said he could not remember being annoyed by anything Eli was doing.

The court heard Alesbrook was living at a care home at the time that he met India Shemwell, through his aunt. He had smoked cannabis from the age of 12, smoking the drug with Shemwell but never inside her home, said Alesbrook.

The defendant told the court the pair were “friends who had a sexual relationship”. Speaking about babysitting for Shemwell, he told the court he “felt like” he could look after Elijah, describing the baby as “quiet and happy”.

The 19-year-old confirmed he was never “irritated” or “annoyed” by Elijah’s crying and he was “never heavy-handed or rough” with the baby. He confirmed Elijah was “never a pain at any time during the night or early in the morning”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alesbrook confirmed that his mother was not happy about his sexual relationship with Shemwell and doubted that he had the maturity to care for a young child.

The defendant, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, denies GBH with intent on Elijah Shemwell between November 18 2021 and January 2 2022 - along with his murder on January 2.