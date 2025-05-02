East Midlands Railway issues bank holiday warning to passengers from Chesterfield and Derby – with engineering works set to make trains busier than usual
National Rail engineers will be carrying out major railway works this weekend – with no trains running between London Euston and Milton Keynes on Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May️ 5.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) have issued a warning to passengers, with these works set to result in much busier EMR services over the bank holiday weekend – including trains calling at Chesterfield, Derby and Long Eaton.
An EMR spokesperson said: “Engineering work is taking place this weekend between London and Milton Keynes.
“As a result, EMR services between London and Sheffield, Sheffield and Manchester and London and Bedford are expected to be busier than usual. Check your journey before travelling.”
