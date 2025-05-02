Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Railway have issued a warning to passengers travelling from Chesterfield and Derby ahead of engineering works over the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Rail engineers will be carrying out major railway works this weekend – with no trains running between London Euston and Milton Keynes on Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May️ 5.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) have issued a warning to passengers, with these works set to result in much busier EMR services over the bank holiday weekend – including trains calling at Chesterfield, Derby and Long Eaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An EMR spokesperson said: “Engineering work is taking place this weekend between London and Milton Keynes.

“As a result, EMR services between London and Sheffield, Sheffield and Manchester and London and Bedford are expected to be busier than usual. Check your journey before travelling.”