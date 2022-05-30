Drivers warned of roadworks and upcoming temporary closure on Derbyshire’s ‘13 bends’

Derbyshire County Council is currently carrying out work on a stretch of the A619, known locally as the 13 bends, from Baslow to Bakewell

Derbyshire County Council is currently carrying out work on the stretch, known locally as the 13 bends, and says it will undergo various stages of closures and opening under traffic light control until the end of July when work is expected to be complete.

The road, which had previously been closed for two weeks, reopened on Monday (May 30) with temporary traffic lights which will be in place until July 3.

A two-week closure will follow until July 18, after which traffic light control will resume for another week. Here is a statement should you wish to use it:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re working to widen the stretch of road known as 13 bends as part of the Government’s Safer Roads Fund.

“The road will be closed for two weeks from July 4 and temporary traffic lights will be in place, before and after the closure with the project expected to be complete by the end of July.”

Derbyshire County Council was awarded £1.18 million from the Department for Transport’s Safer Roads Fund in June 2018 to improve a four-mile stretch of the A619 .

According to the One Network website, there is another closure nearby along the A6020 Bakewell Road between Station Farm roundabout and the junction with the A619 Baslow Road, to allow for carriage widening works.

A diversion route is in place between Hassop Road and Baslow Road.