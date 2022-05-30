‘Overwhelming’ support from Derbyshire residents to improve Junction 28 of M1

Consumer research conducted by Midlands Connect shows that the 82 per cent of local residents surveyed would support improvements to the junction in Derbyshire.

Junction 28 has, in recent years, become famous for the number of queues which build up every day from vehicles leaving the motorway and either heading off towards Mansfield and Nottingham or down the A38 towards Derby. There are also concerns about the level of noise and air pollution from cars and HGVs that are at the junction, especially around rush hour.

Commenting on the consumer research, Midlands Connect head of roads, Swati Mittal, said: “We believe that this project will create jobs and generate economic benefits for the whole region, at the same time as maintaining our roads for today’s drivers.

"We will reduce our own carbon emissions, and support government's ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Coun Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “Junction 28 is a busy interchange and gateway to and from the M1 for traffic travelling from Alfreton, Derby, Mansfield and Ashfield as well as the immediate surrounding area.

“It also serves the increasingly popular East Midlands Designer outlet and nearby Clover Nook Industrial Estate as well as other key employment zones in Nottinghamshire.

“We wholeheartedly support the bid for Government funding to keep this part of Derbyshire moving by easing congestion to improve journey times for businesses, commuters, residents and visitors alike and cut carbon emissions generated by vehicles caught up in lengthy queues.”

Mark Fletcher MP, member of Parliament for Bolsover said: “This data supports what I have been hearing from local residents in South Normanton and Pinxton since being elected in 2019 – that the project has overwhelming support from local community.

“These improvements are long overdue and are absolutely essential for the economic development of the region. Residents in Bolsover and Ashfield clearly agree it is a key part of our levelling-up agenda.

“I look forward to working with Midlands Connect and other stakeholders to deliver this vital infrastructure project for the Bolsover constituency and wider East Midlands.’’