Drivers warned of roads still closed due to snow and floods across Derbyshire

Several Derbyshire roads remain closed due to snow or floodwater this morning.

Ahead of another cold night last night, Derbyshire County County crews were out all afternoon on Sunday, gritting primary routes and then secondaries. They have been out again from 4am today to treat primary routes.

A council spokesperson added: “Issues with poor parking at Winnats Pass and Rushup Edge have been dealt with by Derbyshire Police and we understand that those roads affected are now open.”

Gritters were unable to access some roads over the weekend, after hundreds of cars were left parked on the roadside in the Peak District.

The following roads remain closed due to snow or ice.

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

Rylah Hill, Palterton

Back Lane, Youlgrave closed from junction with moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane

Curbar Lane from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road

Roads closed due to flooding include:

Breach Lane, Hatton

Bargate Lane, Repton

Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane

Unnamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)

Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane

Ferry Lane, Twyford

The council added: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety. Travelling conditions are potentially more dangerous today due to patches of freezing fog.

“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”