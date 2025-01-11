Hundreds of parked cars stop gritters getting through to treat Derbyshire roads

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 11th Jan 2025, 16:31 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 16:39 GMT
Hundreds of cars left double parked in the Peak District have stopped gritters getting through to treat Derbyshire roads, with freezing temperatures forecast again tonight.

Derbyshire County Council said: “We have issues with cars double parked on Rushup Edge and Man Nick on the road down to Edale. Our gritters cannot get through, and our crews say there must be around 200 cars in the area.

“Please do not add to the problems on these roads, and if you are parked up in the area please move your cars to a car park. We realise that people want to enjoy the Peak District but this level of parking is making the gritters job very difficult. And if we can't get through neither could buses, or fire engines.”

