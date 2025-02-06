A series of road closures will be in place across a Derbyshire town this weekend – with parking at a popular tourist attraction also set to be restricted.

The Bolsover 10k, organised by the North Derbyshire Running Club, is set to take place on Sunday, February 9 - with drivers being warned of a number of road closures.

A club spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of 1,000+ runners, road users and marshals, it is necessary to close some roads for periods during the morning.

“These closures have been approved by Bolsover Town Council. Advance notice of closures will be displayed and diversions signposted.

Parking at Bolsover Castle will be restricted during the 10k.

“All emergency services and providers of public transport are aware of the closures as they were involved in the application process.”

The following roads will be closed:

The A632 from the junction with High Street to the junction with Town End/Moor Lane/Welbeck Road from 9.15am until 11.30am.

High Street from 9.15am to 9.45am (race starts at 9.30am).

Town End & Welbeck Road from the A632 crossroads to the start of Marlpit Lane from 9.15am until 9.45am.

The B6417 from the junction of Marlpit Lane to Oxcroft Lane, in one direction only towards Clowne, from 9.00am until 11.00am.

Town End/Welbeck Road from the junction with Longhand’s to the A632 crossroads from 9.15am until 11.30am.

A Bolsover Castle spokesperson added: “There will be a number of road closures around the Castle on Sunday, February 9 - due to the Bolsover 10K setting off from the site.

‘Please take these closures into account when visiting us. Parking will also be restricted in the morning. We plan for the roads and parking to be back to normal by 12.00pm.

“We can't wait to welcome the 10K to the Castle. We'll be cheering you all on.”