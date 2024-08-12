Drivers warned of road closures across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Peak District this morning – as police transport “massive” machine
Motorists will face delays this morning as the police transport an abnormal load across the county – leading to a number of road closures.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) are moving a Caterpillar 777 dumper from 10.00am this morning – leading to a number of rolling road closures across the county.
The abnormal load will be transported from Tunstead Quarry at High Peak to the M1, via Dove Holes, Sparrow Pit, Peak Forest, Stoney Middleton, Baslow and Chesterfield.
A DRPU spokesperson added: “This thing is massive and will require total road closures as we move. Please be patient.”
