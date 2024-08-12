Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The entrance to a Derbyshire town could be ruined by “loud music and drunken party goers” if a new cocktail lounge is given a licence, residents fear.

Plans from Adam Luckwell and Cllr David Taylor – current Alfreton Mayor – look to open a new cocktail lounge called Moot Bar in Church Street, Alfreton, opposite the war memorial.

An Amber Valley Borough Council licensing hearing is being held on Thursday, August 15 after objections were submitted by six members of the public.

Members of the public fear that a new licensed alcohol premises would lead to an increase in noise, disturbance and crime.

The site of the proposed Alfreton cocktail lounge in Church Street.

If approved, the new venue would be allowed to sell alcohol from 9am until 12.30am Monday through Thursday and from 9am until 1.30am on Friday through Sunday.

It wants permission to host live music from 10am until midnight every day of the week, which would involve performances in the previous and in an outdoor marquee. Moot Bar has been approached for comment but it has not responded as of this article’s publication.

Rebecca Jennings, objecting, wrote: “As a mother with young children, I am concerned about the venue’s plans to include live music and events, which typically generate very high levels of noise.

With newly-proposed licence hours this would not just take place at the weekend but daily, which seems unreasonable. Like others on Church Street, our house is a listed building. We only have single glazed windows.

“I am deeply concerned about the continuous exposure to such noise, especially during late-night hours, on my young children which will inevitably, significantly disturb sleep and affect overall well-being.

“Patrons leaving the venue late at night tend to create considerable noise, including loud conversations, shouting, and occasionally altercations. I am concerned for the safety and well-being of my children, exposing them to an inappropriate environment, should this be taking place outside my home. I am concerned that the extended licensing hours will increase the risk of burglary, vandalism and alcohol related crime.”

Chris Jennings wrote: “A huge consideration needs to be that the applied-for building sits firmly within an historically and culturally important conservation area. Commercial activities including outdoor seating and live music is cited as a major and common cause for noise impact on a sensitive conservation area.

“There is already a massive drink and drunken behaviour problem within Alfreton. The presence of another such venue, in an already licensed premises-heavy area will undoubtedly exacerbate these issues, making our neighbourhood less safe for residents and the wider public.”

Cllr Taylor was appointed Alfreton Mayor as a member of Alfreton Town Council in May this year. A different Cllr David Taylor is leader of the Amber Valley Borough Council Conservative Group and had been the borough’s May up until last year, and remains a Derbyshire county councillor.

A further anonymous objector wrote: “My concern is that this lovely street steeped with historical value and holding an ecclesiastical feel will be lost to late night live music and drunken revellers.

“There are plenty of public houses in Alfreton already, with people drinking from 9am in the morning until late at night. Alfreton is known for the public displays of drunkenness and bad behaviour, and the problems that come with this behaviour.”