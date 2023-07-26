News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Drivers warned of queuing traffic and lane closures along M1 in Derbyshire as lorry breaks down

Traffic is building along the M1 in Derbyshire after a broken-down lorry forced the closures of two lanes.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that two lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound due to a broken down lorry.

The incident is impacting drivers between J29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J28, which links the route with the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Matlock, Ilkeston and Derby

Congestion is growing on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.Congestion is growing on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
Congestion is growing on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
Most Popular

National Highways have reported that the lorry should be cleared by 11.00am, allowing normal traffic conditions to return.

Related topics:DriversTrafficDerbyshireA617ChesterfieldMansfield