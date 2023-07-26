Drivers warned of queuing traffic and lane closures along M1 in Derbyshire as lorry breaks down

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that two lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound due to a broken down lorry.

The incident is impacting drivers between J29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J28, which links the route with the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

Congestion is growing on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.