Aidan Stevens, 31, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone with no MOT. Handed six penalty points.

Marcel Smith, 42, of Phoenix Rise, Pleasley: Guilty of assaulting two police officers. Handed 12-month community order with 300 hours’ unpaid work. Ordered to pay £400 compensation and £95 victim surcharge.

Latisha Anderson, 43, of Hollis Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Michael Browning, 62, of Church Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £131 fine, £52 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jack Haskell Palmer, 22, of Duke Street, Creswell: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed six-month driving ban, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kurt Hutchinson, 30, of York Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £420 fine, £168 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Birhad Koecher, 19, of Grange Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 80 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Cassandra Simmonds, 44, of Derby Road, Risley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Deneil Thompson, 27, of Walter Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Stephen Thompson, 51, of Ryknield Road, Kilburn: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Witts, 43, of Olive Avenue, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 107 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Lorna Breeze, 44, of North Crescent, Killamarsh: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Handed £276 fine, £78 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Matthew Fletcher, 41, of Church Lane North, Darley Abbey: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Reece Dobbie, 28, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Sadaf Khan, 32, of Lower Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £690 fine, £69 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Benjamin Lee, 33, of Willowcroft Road, Spondon: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Proved in absence.

Vicky Taylor, 40, of Hawthorn Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to comply with a traffic sign. Handed six penalty points, £325 fine, £130 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Jake Wright, 37, of Green Lane, Dronfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £230 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Carly Hall, 40, of Alfred Street, Riddings: Guilty of carrying out tattooing, semi-permanent skin colouring, cosmetic piercing or electrolysis in unregistered and unclean premises. Handed £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £1,000 court costs.

Toby Hildreth, 46, of Hollins Wood Close, Lea Bridge, Matlock: Guilty of uprooting or wilfully destroying a tree. Handed £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £770 court costs.

Charlotte Oliver-Holland, 19, of Thief Lane, York: Guilty of train travel without making payment. Handed two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £76.50 compensation, £22 victim surcharge and £180 court costs.

Sheagan Frawley, 76, of London Road, Shardlow: Guilty of dumping waste. Handed £2,300 fine, £190 victim surcharge and £2,971.36 court costs.

Erjon Beraj, 41, of Isleworth Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Michael Llewellyn, 60, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Handed £50 fine.

Shane Tunstead, 32, of Sheldon Close, Gamesley: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £75 fine.

Taylor Mottram, 23, of Corporation Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed 56-day driving ban, £634 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Kyle Hopcroft, 32, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Ramajana Talic, 31, of Chesapeake Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Danut-Florin Ciupitu, 22, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £541 fine, £216 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Craig Wood, 55, of Top Road, Calow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 68 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

