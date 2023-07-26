News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Belper, Matlock, Ilkeston and Derby

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:
By Ben McVay
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:14 BST- 4 min read

Aidan Stevens, 31, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone with no MOT. Handed six penalty points.

Marcel Smith, 42, of Phoenix Rise, Pleasley: Guilty of assaulting two police officers. Handed 12-month community order with 300 hours’ unpaid work. Ordered to pay £400 compensation and £95 victim surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Latisha Anderson, 43, of Hollis Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates CourtChesterfield Magistrates Court
Chesterfield Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Michael Browning, 62, of Church Street, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £131 fine, £52 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jack Haskell Palmer, 22, of Duke Street, Creswell: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Handed six-month driving ban, £300 fine, £120 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kurt Hutchinson, 30, of York Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £420 fine, £168 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Birhad Koecher, 19, of Grange Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 80 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Cassandra Simmonds, 44, of Derby Road, Risley: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Deneil Thompson, 27, of Walter Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Stephen Thompson, 51, of Ryknield Road, Kilburn: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £461 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Witts, 43, of Olive Avenue, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 107 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Lorna Breeze, 44, of North Crescent, Killamarsh: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Handed £276 fine, £78 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Read More
Relapsed Chesterfield addict found with bank card after attempted burglary, cour...

Matthew Fletcher, 41, of Church Lane North, Darley Abbey: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Reece Dobbie, 28, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadaf Khan, 32, of Lower Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £690 fine, £69 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Benjamin Lee, 33, of Willowcroft Road, Spondon: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Proved in absence.

Vicky Taylor, 40, of Hawthorn Avenue, Ripley: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to comply with a traffic sign. Handed six penalty points, £325 fine, £130 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Jake Wright, 37, of Green Lane, Dronfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £230 fine, £92 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carly Hall, 40, of Alfred Street, Riddings: Guilty of carrying out tattooing, semi-permanent skin colouring, cosmetic piercing or electrolysis in unregistered and unclean premises. Handed £600 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £1,000 court costs.

Toby Hildreth, 46, of Hollins Wood Close, Lea Bridge, Matlock: Guilty of uprooting or wilfully destroying a tree. Handed £1,000 fine, £400 victim surcharge and £770 court costs.

Charlotte Oliver-Holland, 19, of Thief Lane, York: Guilty of train travel without making payment. Handed two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £76.50 compensation, £22 victim surcharge and £180 court costs.

Sheagan Frawley, 76, of London Road, Shardlow: Guilty of dumping waste. Handed £2,300 fine, £190 victim surcharge and £2,971.36 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Erjon Beraj, 41, of Isleworth Drive, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £66 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Michael Llewellyn, 60, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Handed £50 fine.

Shane Tunstead, 32, of Sheldon Close, Gamesley: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £75 fine.

Taylor Mottram, 23, of Corporation Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed 56-day driving ban, £634 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kyle Hopcroft, 32, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.

Ramajana Talic, 31, of Chesapeake Road, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Danut-Florin Ciupitu, 22, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £541 fine, £216 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Craig Wood, 55, of Top Road, Calow: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour – namely 68 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zaki Charles, 28, of Mill Street, Oxford: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 68 miles per hour. Case adjourned.