Relapsed Chesterfield addict found with bank card after attempted burglary, court hears

Shane Facer, 42, was arrested after police identified him from doorbell camera footage trying a door handle in Birchen Close in the town, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

His victim was asleep during the incident on September 21, 2021 around 1.30am, however she was awoken by an intruder notification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Marie Stace described how during his arrest the following day Facer was searched and a stolen bank card was discovered.

Shane Facer was arrested after police identified him from doorbell camera footage trying a door handle in Birchen Close

The court heard Facer had previous convictions for drugs possession and failing to comply with court orders.

His solicitor said the defendant had relapsed on drugs at the time of the offences and was “not thinking clearly”.

She added: “He is now clean from amphetamine and has been for 12 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A magistrates said a probation report showed it was clear Facer had moved forward since the offence – committed nearly two years ago.

Facer, of Arundel Close, Newbold, admitted attempted burglary and was found guilty of receiving stolen goods.