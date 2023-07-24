News you can trust since 1855
Relapsed Chesterfield addict found with bank card after attempted burglary, court hears

A relapsed Chesterfield drug addict was found with a stolen back card after being caught on camera trying to enter a sleeping householder’s home.
By Ben McVay
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

Shane Facer, 42, was arrested after police identified him from doorbell camera footage trying a door handle in Birchen Close in the town, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.

His victim was asleep during the incident on September 21, 2021 around 1.30am, however she was awoken by an intruder notification.

Prosecutor Marie Stace described how during his arrest the following day Facer was searched and a stolen bank card was discovered.

Shane Facer was arrested after police identified him from doorbell camera footage trying a door handle in Birchen CloseShane Facer was arrested after police identified him from doorbell camera footage trying a door handle in Birchen Close
The court heard Facer had previous convictions for drugs possession and failing to comply with court orders.

His solicitor said the defendant had relapsed on drugs at the time of the offences and was “not thinking clearly”.

She added: “He is now clean from amphetamine and has been for 12 months.”

A magistrates said a probation report showed it was clear Facer had moved forward since the offence – committed nearly two years ago.

Facer, of Arundel Close, Newbold, admitted attempted burglary and was found guilty of receiving stolen goods.

He was handed a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days, a 31-day thinking skills programme and 100 hours unpaid work.