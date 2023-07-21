Bungling burglars travelled 120 miles from Luton for Chesterfield electronics firm break-in

Leo Gheorghe, Marian Gheorghe, Dorel Constantin, Dorel Dinu and Alexandru Parole were forced to flee not long after forcing their way in through a fire door when they triggered an alarm.

As police vehicles swooped on Ireland Industrial Estate in Staveley along with a National Police Air Service helicopter which was in the area the defendants fled through some woods empty-handed to a waiting Audi A6.

There followed a 120mph pursuit on the southbound M1 to junction 27, where the car was stopped by a police stinger and all five of the Romanian defendants were arrested.

AGW Electronics, Staveley

The Chesterfield burglary took place on February 2, however prosecutor David Allan told Derby Crown Court how two months previously three of the defendants – Leo Gheorghe, Dorel Dinu and Marian Gheorghe – were pulled over in a Vauxhall Astra in Luton around 1am on December 15, 2022.

A search of the vehicle uncovered “items which would be of use for committing a commercial burglary”, including a disc cutter, pliers, screw driver, Stanley knife and a saw blade.

They were charged with going equipped for burglary and bailed.

Going on to describe the later Chesterfield break-in Mr Allan said: “All five defendants travelled from Luton to Ireland Industrial Estate, Staveley.

"They travelled with a collection of tools similar to those seized in December, ideal for commercial burglary.

“They attended AGW Electronics and CCTV shows four of the defendants entering the building by damaging a fire door and forcing it – a fifth individual was waiting in the Audi.

"While inside the property they damaged a computer and took a drill.”

Mr Allan said as the building’s alarm system was activated the defendants fled through the fire door pulling a wheelie bin containing £3,000 of copper wires.

However they then abandoned the bin and fled in the waiting Audi with Alexandru Parole behind the wheel - before being pursued and arrested on the M1.

The court heard the incident caused £1,800 in damages and losses to AGW Electronics.

Leo Gheorghe, Dorel Dinu and Marian Gheorghe, all of Luton, admitted going equipped for theft and commercial burglary. Alexandru Parole and Dorel Constantin, also of Luton, admitted commercial burglary. Getaway driver Parole also admitted have no insurance or driving licence.

The court heard Edmond Costica, 43, was of previous good character, Alexandru Parole, 29, had various convictions including theft with violence in Spain and theft with weapons in Germany.

Leo Gheorghe, 23, had previous convictions in Romania, however Dorel Dinu, 20, and Marian Gheorghe, 18, were of previous good character.

Judge Tim Spruce told them: “It’s hard to escape the conclusion that this was a planned enterprise – you were all inside a vehicle which travelled a significant distance away from where you live.

"The consequences of this offence are likely to have a significant impact on this business’s operations and finances.

"A stinger and a helicopter were deployed before you eventually had the good sense to surrender to arrest.”

However, considering suspending their inevitable jail terms, the judge said: “Three of you have no previous convictions and none of you have convictions within the UK.

"I have regard to your relative youth and immaturity where appropriate.”

Dorel Dinu and Marian Gheorghe were handed nine months jail suspended for 12 months with 15 rehabilitation activity days and four months’ electronic monitoring.

Leo Gheorghe, and Alexandru Parole were jailed for 10 months suspended for 12 months with 15 rehabilitation activity days and four months’ electronic monitoring.

Parole was also handed a two-year driving ban.