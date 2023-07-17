The seven-year-old female – a Romanian rescue dog – had been with its owner for just two weeks when it killed the smaller dog in a Heanor park.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the mastiff’s owner – 81-year-old Frank Hazeldine – told police he believed his hound had probably thought the terrier was “vermin”.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms described how on January 7 the mastiff – called Daisey – had grabbed Yorkshire Terrier Ebony in its jaws “without hesitation” at Marlpool Recreation Ground.

She said: “The victim attempted to stop the defendant’s dog by hitting it to the head – she could see the dog was killing her dog, Ebony.

"The dog was easily crushing the victim’s dog and she could not stop it from happening.

"While this attack was happening the defendant made no attempt to stop the attack or call his dog back – the attack lasted for several minutes.”

Ms Simms said while trying to protect Ebony her owner received bite marks to her fingers.

“After the attack was over the victim could see the dog Ebony was deceased – she believes the only reason the mastiff stopped the attack was because it knew her dog was dead,” Ms Simms said.

She added: “She grabbed Ebony’s body, got to her feet and ran home – she was hysterically crying and made calls.

"It was a completely unprovoked attack on a dog which was completely innocent and did not deserve to lose its life.”

The court heard a dog expert had assessed Daisey after she was seized by police as “a large breed and clearly aggressive”.

The expert, noting concerns about elderly Hazeldine’s ability to control the animal, recommended she be destroyed.

He added that the defendant did not seem to “appreciate the seriousness on the incident”, having referred to Yorkshire Terrier as “vermin”.

The defendant, of Breach Road, Heanor, admitted owning a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury.

