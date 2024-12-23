Drivers warned of long delays - as accident on M1 in Derbyshire leaves one lane closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:06 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 12:27 GMT
Drivers are warned of delays on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire following an accident.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound at Tibshelf Services due to an accident.

Drivers are asked to allow additional time for their journeys as it has been reported that the traffic is queueing near the roadworks area.

National Highways have estimated that there are currently delays of 40 minutes.

One lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound at Tibshelf Services due to an accident.

In a statement published online a spokesperson for National Highways East Midlands said: “Report of a collision on the M1 southbound between J29 Chesterfield and J28 near Mansfield. Emergency services are on scene.

“Traffic is currently travelling past the scene in lanes 3 and 4. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approximately four miles of congestion.”

