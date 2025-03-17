Heavy traffic is causing delays for motorists on a number of roads in Derbyshire this morning.

National Highways is reporting delays of around 10 minutes for drivers on the The M1 northbound exit slip at junction J28 due to congestion.

There are similar delays on the A38 southbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby

Traffic is also slow on the A61 Sir Frank Whittle Road Southbound at Eastgate / Nottingham Road (Pentagon Island), in Derby. Drivers here also face 10-minute delays.